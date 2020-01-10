Michelle Wie is going to be a mom.

The 30-year-old pro golfer announced she's pregnant with her first child -- a baby girl -- with her husband, Jonnie West, on Thursday. Wie Instagrammed a photo of the two holding up a pair of baby Nikes together (Wie is sponsored by the athletic company) as well as a photo of her showing off a pink Nike onesie while hugging her husband. Another adorable shot included the couple with their dog, the cute canine rocking a shirt that reads "big brother."

"Babygirl, we love you so much already and we just can't wait to meet you this summer!! #BabyWest 💕💕," Wie wrote.

Wie and West -- the 31-year-old son of NBA legend Jerry West and the Director of Basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors -- tied the knot last August.

"MR. AND MRS. WEST Y’ALL!!!!" she captioned her Instagram photos of their big day. "I love you HUSBAND with every living thing in my body. I didn’t think I could love you any more, but then I saw you at the end of the aisle and my heart exploded."

Wie, a five-time LPGA Tour winner, announced last June that she was taking off the rest of the 2019 season to heal her right hand, after she got surgery on it in 2018. But she will definitely be busy during her break -- aside from her pregnancy, it was announced last month that she will serve as a CBS contributor for several golf events, including the Masters.

