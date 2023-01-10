Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes

Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.

It's shaping up to be another big year for Williams, who is nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama category for her work in The Fabelmans. The film -- directed by Steven Spielberg -- is also nominated in the Best Motion Picture -- Drama category.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ahead of the Globes, Williams dished to ET about stepping into the meaningful role. "Steven had opened his heart to us, and then we opened our hearts to him," Williams said.

Williams' appearance at the 2023 ceremony comes after she had a big night during 2020's ceremony. At the time, Williams took home the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her work on Fosse/Verdon.

During her speech, the mother of two took the opportunity to highlight a woman's right to choose.

"I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God or whomever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live yours," she said in part at the time. "So women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do."

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.

