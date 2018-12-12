Michelle Williams is stepping down from her role as Erzulie in Once on This Island.

Less than two weeks into the Broadway play's run, the former Destiny's Child singer has exited the production per her doctor's orders, according to a press release shared on Wednesday. Williams was "advised by her medical doctors to take a leave of absence from performing," per the announcement. ET has reached out to Williams' rep for comment.

Williams, who joined the cast on Nov. 30, will be replaced by her understudy, Cassondra James, from now until Dec. 26. Lea Salonga, who originated the role, will then step in from Dec. 27 through its final performance on Jan. 6.

While no further information was shared about her health, in July, Williams checked herself into a mental health facility to seek help for her mental health and well-being. During that time, she also shared an Instagram post about the importance of getting "help, support and guidance."

Last month, she also made an appearance on Good Morning America, where she opened up about her hospitalization and the stigma around mental health.

"I was like, 'Just fight it, you've been here before,'" Williams expressed on GMA. "I'm identifying it...I just didn't do enough...so for months, I was slipping and slipping and slipping [and] before you knew it, I was at the bottom of the pit looking up like, 'Am I really here again?' And I suffered by myself. I didn't want to tell anybody."

"I didn't want anyone to be like, 'Oh my gosh, here we go again. I thought you were over it,'" she said, adding that this was her second time dealing with depression.

On Wednesday morning, however, Williams -- who called off her engagement with Chad Johnson earlier this month -- took to social media to reflect on the past year.

"As 2018 is coming to an end, many of us are doing self-reflections. I’ve made a vow to myself that I will not allow fear to get the best of me any longer!" she wrote. "I will stand at my tallest and be the best version of myself. We all have the abilities to meet and live our dreams if we get out of our own way and go after it! ❤"

