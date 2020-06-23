Michelle Williams Gives Birth to Baby With Fiance Thomas Kail: Report

Michelle Williams is reportedly a mother of two.

The 39-year-old actress gave birth to her first child with her fiance, Thomas Kail, according to Us Weekly. ET has reached out to Williams' rep for comment. The actress is already a mother to her 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger.

A source told ET that Williams was pregnant in December. Williams and 42-year-old Kail, a Tony award-winning director, previously worked together on their critically acclaimed FX series, Fosse/Verdon. News of the pair's relationship came less than a year after the actress' split from musician Phil Elverum, whom she secretly married in 2018. The two broke up last April.

Williams and Kail made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes in January. They sparked marriage rumors in March, when they were snapped both wearing rings on their left ring fingers, and Us Weekly reported that the two did indeed secretly tie the knot.

