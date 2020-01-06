One Golden Globe winner and her two dates!

After Michelle Williams walked the red carpet, won a 2020 Golden Globe, and gave an inspiring speech, she dined at the Italian eatery Jon & Vinny's in Brentwood, California, on Sunday night.

Busy Philipps, one of Williams' dates and her longtime BFF, posted a sweet shot of herself with Williams and Williams' new fiance, Thomas Kail, at the dinner. The trio was bathed in candlelight with Williams' massive new Golden Globe perched on the checkered tablecloth.

Earlier in the evening, Philipps snapped a selfie with Kail, writing, "Ready."

She also shared a funny shot of Williams' Globe strapped in with a seatbelt and posted a blue-lit selfie with her pal.

Busy Philipps/Instagram Story

Busy Philipps/Instagram Story

Busy Philipps/Instagram Story

Williams made headlines with her moving pro-choice speech, encouraging women to vote.

"Women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years," she said. "Which is why the world looks so much like them. Don't forget, we are the largest voting body in this country. Let's make it look more like us."

The Fosse/Verdon star concluded her speech by saying, "Tommy and Matilda, I can't wait to come home to you!"

Last week, ET confirmed that Williams is pregnant and engaged to Kail, the director of Hamilton, who worked with her on Fosse/Verdon.

