Michelle Yeoh Exclaims 'It's About Time' She Feels 'Seen' (Exclusive)

Michelle Yeoh is channeling her inner Lizzo, shouting out it's about damn time at the the 2023 Golden Globes.

The 60-year-old actress spoke to ET's Nischelle Turner on Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills and she couldn't help but exclaim "It's about time" when asked what it's like for everyone to be basking in her glory following decades of work in Hollywood and finally being recognized with her first major award.

"It's like, you know, you work and you work and you put your head down and you think it's OK because you love what you're doing and you're giving your best and your working with people that you really, really enjoy, and they become like family and all this is not what you started off with and it's OK, it's OK," the Everything Everywhere All at Once star exclaimed. "But, of course, when you look at your peers and you go like [sighs] and suddenly now -- to be able to be getting understanding -- what it feels like to really be seen, it does make a difference."

Yeoh, who would later win Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, also spoke about the significance of representation in the industry.

Getty

"You know, when we talk about representation, it's honestly about being included," she said. "Inclusivity, honestly, being included and allowed to sit with the rest of us. I don't believe I've done less so, but I need the opportunity, so thank you. Thank you to the [Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert], thank you to [production company] A24, thank you to the people who believe this aging ordinary woman should be given the chance to play this superhero of a character."

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards officially returned to NBC this year after last year's cancellation following repeated controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's nominations process and lack of diversity in its membership. The 2022 Golden Globes were not televised after being canceled by NBC, and were held without an audience or red carpet.

In a press release announcing the Golden Globes return this year, Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noted the HFPA's ongoing efforts to increase diversity in their voting membership. His statement read in part, "This diverse voting body is now represented by 62 different countries around the world. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern."

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside the Golden Globes 2023 Comeback After Controversy This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Jessica Chastain Wears Bejeweled Mask to Match Her Golden Globes Gown

Margot Robbie Is Pretty in Pink at the 2023 Golden Globes

Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes

Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump, Kisses Tom Pelphrey at Golden Globes

Related Gallery