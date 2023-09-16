The 2023 NCAA college football season is in full swing and Week 3 continues today with a jam-packed lineup of games. The biggest game of Michigan State’s non-conference schedule is here as they face off against the Washington Huskies.

Having won their last nine games, the No. 8 Washington Huskies are coming into Michigan hot and ready to play the Michigan State Spartans on their home turf. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington vs. Michigan State game live today, along with streaming options for Week 3 of the 2023 NCAA college football season through next Monday, September 18.

What time is the Washington vs. Michigan State game?

Kickoff from Spartan Stadium is at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on Saturday, September 16.

How to watch Washington vs. Michigan State online

Under a new agreement, the Michigan State vs. Washington game is among the Big Ten games that air exclusively on Peacock this season. To access all of the content Peacock has to offer, you can sign up for a Peacock Premium subscription for $5.99 a month or $59.99 per year.

How to Watch College Football Live Without Cable

The best way to stream the 2023 college football season without cable is on Sling TV. Most NCAA games will be broadcast on local channels (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC), in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, CBS Sports Network and SEC Network. With Sling TV's Orange + Blue package, you'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.

Sign Up for Sling TV

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.

For replays, post-game coverage and analysis, you can add Sling's Sports Extras for an additional $15 per month. This will get you access to the NFL Redzone, ACCN ESPN and Big Network. Paramount+ can also be added for $6 per month to watch every Power 5 match.

FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.

Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

2023 NCAA College Football Week 3 Schedule

Below, find today's full schedule for Week 3 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game (all times Eastern). See the full 2023 college football schedule here.

Saturday, September 16

No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 7 Penn State at Illinois | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 3 Florida State at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ABC

No. 15 Kansas State at Missouri | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Liberty at Buffalo | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Louisville at Indiana | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Wake Forest at Old Dominion | 12 p.m.

Long Island at Baylor | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Iowa State at Ohio | 12 p.m.

Central Connecticut at Kent State | 12 p.m.

North Dakota at Boise State | 12 p.m. | FS1

Holy Cross at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Cornell at Lehigh | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Stonehill at Georgetown | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Columbia at Lafayette | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Harvard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Davidson at Marist | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Penn at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Weber State at No. 12 Utah | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

VMI at NC State | 2 p.m. | CW Network

UMass at Eastern Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Norfolk State at Temple | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Indiana State at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Lamar at South Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Robert Morris at Youngstown State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Michigan at No. 9 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | Peacock

Illinois State at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Florida Memorial University at Grambling | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Stetson at Montana State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 10 Alabama at South Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

San Diego State at No. 16 Oregon State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

No. 19 Oklahoma at Tulsa | 3:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at No. 25 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Northwestern at No. 21 Duke | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Florida International at UConn | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

East Carolina at Appalachian State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina | 3:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Drake vs. South Dakota State (Minneapolis, Minn.) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Kentucky at No. 6 Ohio State | 4 p.m. | FOX

UL Monroe at Texas A&M | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Tulane at Southern Miss | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Idaho at Cal | 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Eastern Washington | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

North American University at Portland State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Brown at Bryant | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

William & Mary at Charleston Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Princeton at San Diego | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 8 Washington at Michigan State | 5 p.m. | Peacock

North Carolina Central at No. 24 UCLA | 5 p.m.

Northern Colorado at No. 23 Washington State | 5 p.m.

Furman at Kennesaw State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Towson at Morgan State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgia State at Charlotte | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Carolina at Eastern Kentucky | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

UNI at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Presbyterian at Wofford | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

The Citadel at Chattanooga | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Villanova at UCF | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 11 Tennessee at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Samford at Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

North Texas at Louisiana Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Murray State at Middle Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Nebraska | 7 p.m. | FS1

Vanderbilt at UNLV | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

South Alabama at Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Tarleton State at Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana at UAB | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at SMU | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas Southern at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Duquesne at Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Stony Brook at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

James Madison at Troy | 7 p.m. | NFL Network

San Jose State at Toledo | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Alabama A&M at Southern | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

East Tennessee State at Austin Peay | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

North Alabama at Tennessee Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Houston Christian at UT Martin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Lindenwood at Western Illinois | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Bowling Green at No. 2 Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Georgia Tech at No. 17 Ole Miss | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

BYU at Arkansas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Akron at Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Syracuse at Purdue | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Pitt at West Virginia | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Florida Atlantic at Clemson | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Wyoming at No. 4 Texas | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network

Hawai'i at No. 13 Oregon | 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

TCU at Houston | 8 p.m. | FOX

New Mexico State at New Mexico | 8 p.m. | Mountain West Network

Sacramento State at Stanford | 8 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Ferris State at Montana | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UIW at Abilene Christian | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Jackson State at Texas State | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Southern Utah at UC Davis | 10 p.m. | ESPN+

Fresno State at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m.

Kansas at Nevada | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

UTEP at Arizona | 11 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

RELATED CONTENT: