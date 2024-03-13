Mickey Guyton is celebrating not one but two CMT Music Award nominations! The four-time GRAMMY nominee earned two nods for her summer hit with Kane Brown, "Nothing Compares To You." The single, released back in July 2023, scored nominations for Collaborative Video Of The Year and Video Of The Year.

"I know I've gone through a lot over the last few years and a lot this year, and that was just such a blessing," Guyton tells ET's Rachel Smith of the nomination news, announced Wednesday morning. "Today has been a really, really good day."

While the 40-year-old singer hasn't been able to chat with Brown, 30, about their nominations yet, she gushes to ET about her fellow country singer. "He's an angel human. He brought his daughters on set and he's just -- he's such a good person," she shares. "I'm just glad that I got to have this nomination with him."

Guyton, who made history as the first Black artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album, tells ET that she appreciates the CMT Music Awards because, as a "fan-voted" award show, it's "really indicative of what's going on in country music right now."

"And that award ceremony is just really special, and it's fun," she adds. "It's a really fun award show in Austin, Texas. Kelsea Ballerini is hosting it this year... she has such a bubbly personality and she doesn't take herself too seriously so I think that makes her a really, really good host. And she's just fun and has great fans and a great story, and people love her."

The nominations come shortly after Guyton released her new song, "Woman," an order to women's empowerment around the world. Written by Guyton with Victor Franco, Oliver Frid, Kameron Glasper, and Tayla Parx, "Woman" is Guyton's first release this year with more music expected in the coming months.

"I loved the idea of writing a song that celebrates the power women have," Guyton said in a statement at the time of the song's release. "Throughout history and even today, women have taken pain, setbacks, and doubt, and they turn that into inner strength, and they persevere to achieve incredible things. Releasing this on International Women's Day seemed only fitting. We're miracle workers, y'all!"

She echoes that sentiment while speaking with ET. "There's so much going on in life, like we're facing so much adversity that I think it's so important to celebrate that. I had a baby three years ago and that changed my whole perspective of everything," she explains. "I really wanted to write a song for International Women's Day, for Women's month, and this song just really means a lot to me."

The song's music video, which was released on Wednesday, features some special guest stars that Guyton cannot help but gush about -- including her son, Grayson, whom she shares with her husband, Grant Savoy.

"Grayson's in it. There's a photo of my grandma in it. My grandma passed away last year so her spirit was with me," she shares. "It's a very powerful video. There's a woman, Samantha, she is a Black pilot, and she's in Black Women in Aviation. She's a bad you know what, and there [are] just so many incredible women in that video that I'm just really proud of it."

When it comes to what she hopes her music will accomplish, Guyton shares that she's looking to inspire women from all walks of life to feel empowered.

"I hope I can inspire others through my music [and] me being a working mom, that it is [all] possible -- we have to make it possible," she tells ET. "[By] just existing and working and being a mom and being all of the things, like I have to keep a family, I've gotta take care of my husband and my household; we're all things. So I hope just being can inspire some people."

Meanwhile, Guyton isn't just excited about her own new music. The singer shares that she is just as thrilled as the Beyhive about Beyoncé's forthcoming country music album, Act II: Cowboy Carter.

On Monday, Dolly Parton shared that a cover of her iconic 1973 single, "Jolene," could appear on the upcoming album. In a recent interview with Knox News, Parton, 78, explained that Beyoncé previously recorded a cover that Parton said is "probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that."

Guyton tells ET that she feels like "Dolly might be doing it with her," and more importantly, she's more than down for a future collab with Queen Bey herself!

"Beyoncé, wherever you are, I'm your girl," Guyton says, sending a message to the 42-year-old GRAMMY winner.

Guyton has previously performed covers of Beyoncé's music, so she's definitely already on the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer's radar.

"I think it's really, really cool that she's here. Like, she's been in country music. So this is just an extension of that," Guyton says, adding that she always felt like Beyoncé's "If I Were a Boy" was a country song.

Beyoncé - James Devaney/GC Images

Cowboy Carter has already made history thanks to the release of its first two singles. Last month, Billboard announced that the Renaissance singer became the first Black female artist to top the Hot Country Songs chart with her single, "Texas Hold 'Em," The singer's other new offering, "16 Carriages," also cracked the Top 10 at No. 9.

Fans can dive into the full experience of Act II: Cowboy Carter when it drops on March 29.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will air April 7 on CBS.

