Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Split After 17 Years Together

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have called it quits after nearly 3 years of marriage and 17 years together. A rep for the couple confirmed their split in a statement to ET.

"After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well."

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter and 35-year-old actress and model were together for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016. They later tied the knot in Nov. 2018.

In 2015, Miguel spoke to Hot 97 about their long term relationship, saying, "I've come so far as a man and I'm just starting to feel solid where I can be like, 'You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately.' I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn't raised like that."

"I just follow my instincts," the "Adorn" singer added. "I think she's learned that and she's had to adjust and had to learn and also embrace. And I love her more for that."

Earlier this month, the Grammy-winner gave Mandi a sweet birthday shoutout, calling her "the most beautiful woman inside and out."

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman inside and out @nazaninmandi . Play more than words by extreme 👑," he wrote next a throwback photo of the model as kid.

In Oct. 2020, ET spoke exclusively to the pair about working together for the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 fashion show, where Miguel performed with Mandi right by his side in steamy lingerie.

"Truthfully, him and I have never done anything together to this capacity, and at this level, and it was on purpose," Mandi explained at the time. "We wanted to wait for the right opportunity, the right fit for him and I both collectively, and Savage X Fenty was it."

"He got the news. Of course I'm so excited for him, and then I got the news and it's just overwhelming because this is like a dream for me," she continued. "Being 5'3, not having the ideal body weight of the modeling industry standards, I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be walking in a show like this."

Miguel noted that "the timing couldn't be more perfect." "There's never been a brand or an opportunity that felt like it was for us," he explained. "For people that look like us, who, again, had our shape, size, color. The diversity, how sexy it is, empowerment being a big theme, it just was a great fit."

See more on the former couple below.

RELATED CONTENT

How to Make Jeremy Fall's Savory South of the Border Shakshuka

Miguel and Wife Nazanin Mandi on Their Sexy Savage X Fenty Moment

Why Miguel's 'Candles in the Sun' Has New Meaning Amid Protests

Miguel's Wife, Nazanin Mandi, Shares Intimate Wedding Details (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery