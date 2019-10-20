Miguel and Kelly Cervantes are honoring the memory of their late daughter, Adelaide.

Just one week after Adelaide's death, and three days after what would have been her 4th birthday, the Hamilton star and his wife held a special Celebration of Life event at the Harold Washington Chicago Public Library on Sunday, where guests were encouraged to attend in their "most colorful attire" to pay tribute to their little girl.

"To all of Adelaide’s army, to all who touched her and comforted her and tried to save her, you will always be a part of our family," Miguel told friends, family and supporters in the audience, according to People. "Adelaide will live on in all of us."

Miguel and Kelly reportedly stood side by side as the bereaved father cried during his address. He said of his daughter's spirit while looking into the sky, "I think she's dancing and smiling right now."

Kelly and Miguel confirmed the news of their daughter's death on Oct. 12 in a statement released to ET the following day, in which they shared, "The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning. She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the ‘calm’ for which they’ve been searching for so long."

"They would like to extend their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out with words of support and prayer and will continue to feel all the love as they go through this difficult time," the statement added.

Kelly -- who had been sharing updates on their daughter's struggle with epilepsy, which began when she was seven months old -- later paid tribute to her daughter on Thursday, celebrating what would have been her fourth birthday.

"Four years ago today you came barreling into this world. Five days ago you left it. We love you so much, Adelaideybug. I hope you're eating alllll the cake," Kelly captioned a photo of her husband holding a newborn Adelaide in his arms. "Happy birthday."

The day before, she shared a photo of her and Miguel's young son, Jackson, holding hands with his sister. In the photo, Adelaide is wearing donut pajamas while her brother wears pajamas covered in cartoon bacon and eggs.

"Together forever, like bacon and eggs... and donuts… Thank you to everyone for the love, support and condolences. I’m getting to all the messages in time but still struggling to speak about it all and Ive decided that’s ok," Kelly captioned the touching photo.

Earlier this week, Miguel shared similar sentiments, thanking fans for their support and assuring friends and followers that his family is "doing OK" amid their loss.

"We are comforted knowing there are so many people sending positive vibes. We are seeing all of it," he tweeted. "[Love] and thanks."

Miguel previously confirmed that he has decided to take a brief break from his leading role in the Chicago production of Hamilton, but plans on returning to the stage in the near future.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miguel Cervantes Pays Tribute to Daughter on What Would've Been Her 4th Birthday

Miguel Cervantes Gives Family Update Following Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter Adelaide

'Hamilton' Star Miguel Cervantes' 3-Year-Old Daughter Dies Following Epilepsy Battle

Granger Smith's 3-Year-Old Son Dies in Drowning Accident Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery