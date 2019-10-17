Miguel Cervantes, and his wife, Kelly, are celebrating the life of their late daughter, Adelaide, on what would have been her fourth birthday.

On Thursday, the actor shared a photo of his child when she was just a newborn, writing, "Happy birthday to our baby sister. We will celebrate you today and every day. ❤🎂❤."

Likewise, Kelly posted a photo of her husband holding Adelaide soon after she was born. Her caption reads: "Four years ago today you came barreling into this world. Five days ago you left it. We love you so much, Adelaideybug. I hope you're eating alllll the cake. Happy birthday ❤️🐞💜."

The couple revealed on Saturday that Adelaide had died in hospice care amid a painful battle with epilepsy. The grieving parents shared the news with a devastating black-and-white photo showing the little girl's empty room.

"The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening," Kelly captioned the photo. "Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after."

Miguel, best known for taking on the leading role in the Chicago production of Hamilton, released a statement to ET on Sunday, addressing the painful loss.

"The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning," the statement read. "She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the 'calm' for which they've been searching for so long. They would like to extend their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out with words of support and prayer and will continue to feel all the love as they go through this difficult time."

A few days later, Miguel offered fans and followers an update on how they are doing since experiencing the enormous loss.

"Dear everyone, Just wanted you to know that @KellyGC411, Jackson and I are doing ok," Miguel wrote, referring to his wife and their young son. "We are comforted knowing there are so many people sending positive vibes. We are seeing all of it."

Dear everyone.

Just wanted you to know that @KellyGC411, Jackson and I are doing ok. We are comforted knowing there are so many people sending positive vibes. We are seeing all of it. ❤ and thanks.



We will be celebrating her life and legacy soon. — Miguel Cervantes (@MiggstaC09) October 14, 2019

And on Wednesday, Kelly posted a photo of her hand holding Adelaide and Jackson's hands. Her late daughter was wearing a shirt covered in donuts while her son was clad in a shirt featuring a bacon-and-eggs design. "Together forever, like bacon and eggs... and donuts 💔💜 Thank you to everyone for the love, support and condolences," she wrote.

The couple has also begun to post about a memorial service which will be held in Chicago on Sunday and will be open to the public. Head here for more details.

