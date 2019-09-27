Snoop Dogg's Grandson Dies 10 Days After Birth

It's a sad day for Snoop Dogg and his family.

The rapper's grandson, Kai Love, died just 10 days after birth. Corde Broadus (Snoop's son with wife Shante and Kai's father) shared the tragic news via Instagram on Thursday.

"Kai Love 9/15/19 - 9/25/19," he wrote in a since-deleted post. "My son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let's all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you."

"His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us," he continued. "Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you 🙏🏾💜🤙🏿♻️."

According to TMZ, Kai was still in the hospital, reportedly in the neonatal intensive care unit when he died. Kai's cause of death has yet to be released.

Broadus is also the father to son Zion, whom he welcomed in 2015, and daughter Elleven, born in 2018.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Snoop Dogg Rave Over Martha Stewart's Drinking Skills and 'Penitentiary Stories' (Exclusive)

Drake, Rihanna, and More Stars React to Nipsey Hussle's Untimely Death

Snoop Dogg Receives Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Related Gallery