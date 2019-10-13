Miguel Cervantes and his wife, Kelly Cervantes, are in mourning after the death of their daughter.

Several weeks after their 3-year-old daughter, Adelaide, entered hospice care amid her painful battle with epilepsy, the grieving parents revealed their young daughter died on Saturday morning.

Kelly shared a heartbreaking black-and-white photo of their little girls' empty bedroom, and shared a tearful tribute.

"The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening," Kelly captioned the photo. "Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after."

Miguel, best known for taking on the leading role in the Chicago production of Hamilton, released a statement to ET on Sunday, addressing the painful loss.

"The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning," the statement reads. "She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the ‘calm’ for which they’ve been searching for so long. They would like to extend their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out with words of support and prayer and will continue to feel all the love as they go through this difficult time."

Adelaide had been diagnosed with epilepsy after suffering her first seizure when she was seven months old. Kelly has documented the family's experiences and her daughter's condition in her blog, Inchstones. Recently, she revealed that Adelaide had "neurodegenerative" condition, which would be irreversible.

The couple have taken comfort in the love and support of their young son Jackson, who has joined the family in caring for their daughter during her struggle with her condition.

Earlier this month, Miguel shared a photo showing Jackson and Adelaide laying together in her bed, as they took a mold of them holding hands to immortalize their sibling bond.

"A mold was made of my son and daughter holding hands," he wrote. "It may be one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen."

