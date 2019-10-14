Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes is reaching out to assure his friends and fans that his family is holding up and that their support is appreciated in the wake of his daughter's death on Saturday.

"Dear everyone, Just wanted you to know that @KellyGC411, Jackson and I are doing ok," Miguel wrote, referring to his wife, Kelly Cervantes, and their young son. "We are comforted knowing there are so many people sending positive vibes. We are seeing all of it."

"[Love] and thanks," he concluded, "We will be celebrating her life and legacy soon."

The update comes two days after their 3-year-old daughter, Adelaide, died in hospice care -- days ahead of what would have been her 4th birthday -- after a long battle with epilepsy and a neurodegenerative medical ailment.

Kelly and Miguel confirmed the death of their daughter in a statement released to ET on Sunday, in which they shared, "The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning. She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the ‘calm’ for which they’ve been searching for so long."

"They would like to extend their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out with words of support and prayer and will continue to feel all the love as they go through this difficult time," the statement added.

Kelly -- who had been sharing updates on their daughter's struggle with epilepsy, which began when she was seven months old -- also shared a heartbreaking snapshot of Adelaide's empty room following her death.

"The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening," Kelly captioned the photo that she posted to Instagram on Sunday.

"Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered," Kelly wrote. "We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after."

Miguel confirmed that he has decided to take a brief break from his leading role in the Chicago production of Hamilton, but plans on returning to the stage in the near future.

