Days after Granger Smith shared the heartbreaking news that his 3-year-old son had died following a tragic accident, Dierks Bentley dedicated part of his CMA Fest performance to Smith.

Bentley took the stage at the Nashville, Tennessee, event on Saturday, and before launching into his song, "I Hold On," he took a minute to pay tribute to Smith. "He's going through a tough time right now," Bentley said, according to multiple reports.

Smith's son, River Kelly Smith, died following a drowning accident at the family's home.

"I have to deliver unthinkable news," Smith wrote alongside of photo of himself with River on Instagram on Thursday. "We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived."

"Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life," he continued. "Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father."

Following the devastating news, the couple -- who also have a 7-year-old daughter, London, and 5-year-old son, Lincoln -- were inundated with condolences from the tight-knit country music community. Musicians including Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan and Dan + Shay shared their heartache.

Kane Brown was also hurting for Smith (who he previously toured with), telling ET on Thursday that he had reached out to his "brother."

"I told him already, 'I just want you to know that I love you, man and anything at all you ever need, I'm here for you, brother and I love you, and I'm praying for y'all," Brown said.

See more on the sad loss below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Morgan Miller Sends Love to Granger Smith a Year After Her Own Daughter Died From Drowning

Kane Brown Shares Words of Inspiration He Told Granger Smith After Son's Tragic Death

Country Stars Rally Around Granger Smith After Death of His 3-Year-Old Son

Related Gallery