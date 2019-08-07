The restraining order against Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss has officially been dropped.

According to court records obtained by ET, neither Mike nor his ex, Laura Kaeppeler Fleiss, appeared at a scheduled restraining order hearing on Tuesday.

As a result of their no-show, "the Respondent's Request for Restraining Order is taken off calendar and discharged. All Temporary Restraining Orders, if any, are dissolved. The Request for Order is hereby ordered dismissed," according to the court records.

After Mike filed for divorce on July 9, citing "irreconcilable differences," multiple outlets reported that, as part of their divorce settlement, Laura had dropped a temporary restraining order against Mike. As TMZ initially reported, Laura will get $10 million as part of the settlement and she and Mike will share custody of their 4-year-old son, Benjamin.

The reports came two weeks after her request for the order was granted when she accused Mike, whom she wed in 2014, of domestic violence. The restraining order Laura was granted included the couple's son under its protections. Mike was ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from both parties and had to vacate their home.

The Bachelor boss denied Laura's claims, saying in a court document obtained by ET that "I have not hurt, attacked, or attempted to physically harm Laura or our child."

Additionally, at the Television Critics Association press tour earlier this week, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke noted that the restraining order against Fleiss had been dropped and said the production of his ABC shows would not be affected.

"Mike has been involved in the franchise since the beginning," Burke said. "The charges have been dropped and from what we understand and were told, the situation was resolved amicably between the parties. So, given that, it does not affect production on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette in any way that we know of."

