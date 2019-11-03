Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is living his "blessed life" nearly two months after he was released from prison.

The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram on Friday to mark his first wedding anniversary with his wife, Lauren. The couple tied the knot on Nov. 1, 2018, and enjoyed just a couple months of newlywed bliss before Mike turned himself in to prison to begin his 8-month sentence after pleading guilty to tax evasion.

Mike was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on Sept. 12. "Living My Blessed Life 🍨☕️@lauren_sorrentino #anniversary," he captioned his anniversary photo with Lauren, taken at Anjelica's Restaurant in Sea Bright, New Jersey.

ET exclusively sat down with Mike for his first interview after his release from prison in September, where he opened up about feeling like a "changed man."

"Oh my God, to be a free man, to be honest with you, it's awesome," he shared. "It's fantastic. I have my beautiful wife next to me. I'm healthy, I'm sober, back at work with my best friends on the No. 1 show on MTV and just living the dream."

He told ET that it was Lauren whom he missed most while behind bars.

"You sort of take your freedom for granted sometimes," he admitted. "Once you get out, you are taking advantage [of] every minute. Every second, every meal, every conversation with my beautiful wife, with my friends. I love my job, so I am on such an awesome road and we are very excited to see what the future has to offer."

See more from ET's interview with Mike in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Prison Diet and Workout Routine

Mike Sorrentino on Emotionally Reuniting With His 'Jersey Shore' Family

Here's How Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrated His First Night Out of Prison (Exclusive)

Mike Sorrentino Reveals He’s Looking to Start a Family After Prison (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery