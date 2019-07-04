Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino may be in prison, but he's still feeling the love from his friends and family.

The Jersey Shore star turned 37 on Thursday, and his wife, Lauren Pesce, and castmates couldn't help but send him sweet birthday messages on his special day.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet Husband! ♥️ I love you 🎂 send a firework up for Big Daddy Sitch today!💥," Pesce captioned an Instagram photo of the two cuddled up. Sorrentino is currently in Otisville, New York, where he is serving out his eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi also took to Instagram Story to write, "Happy birthday to mike we miss you! @mikethesituation #freesitch," alongside a photo of the two.

Instagram Story

Pauly D shared a photo of himself with Sorrentino, writing, "Happy birthday to my brother @mikethesituation."

Instagram Story

While Vinny Guadagnino wrote, "Happy bday to @mikethesituation! He'll be home soon!!!! #freeshawty!!!," next to a pic of the two flexing.

Instagram Story

Additionally, Jersey Shore's official Instagram account also shared a video wishing The Situation a happy birthday: "Hey @mikethesituation, your fans have something they want to say to you on your special day! Happy birthday Big Daddy Sitch, we love you! ❤ #JSFamilyVacation"

Sorrentino and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, pleaded guilty to tax evasion last January. They were both initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses, with additional charges added in April 2017. He turned himself into prison in January 2019.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Gets Prison Visit From 'Jersey Shore' Castmates Including Snooki and JWoww

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares Emotional Video of Final Moments Before Entering Prison

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Wife Shares Update After His 2nd Day in Prison

Related Gallery