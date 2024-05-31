Mike Tyson Postpones Jake Paul Fight After Medical Scare

Mike Tyson's fight against Jake Paul has been postponed following the former world heavyweight champion's medical emergency.

According to Paul's promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions, the fight originally set to stream live July 20 on Netflix at AT&T Stadium in nearby Dallas will be postponed after doctors recommended Tyson rest following his recent ulcer flare-up. Tyson, 57, on Thursday met with doctors, who recommended Tyson "do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations."

Most Valuable Promotions says they'll have a new date by end of next week.

"Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level," the promotions company announced. "The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself."

Mike Tyson was previously schedule to fight Jake Paul on July 20 live on Netflix. The fight has been postponed. - Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

MVP added, "Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring. MVP anticipates rescheduling the match to later this year at AT&T Stadium, and we look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes."

In the company's release announcing the postponement, Tyson thanked fans for the support. Paul, 27, said he fully supports postponing the fight "so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night."

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul faced off recently. But their July 20 bout in Texas has been postponed due to Tyson's medical emergency. - Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix

He added, "My fans know I don't want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake -- when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W[in] with a sensational finish."

The postponement comes just days after it was reported that Tyson became ill on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. According to In Touch Weekly, who was the first to report the news, he got ill on the flight. Then, 30 minutes before landing, the outlet reported that passengers got a message asking if there were medical professionals onboard the plane. After arriving at LAX, paramedics helped the decorated athlete.

Earlier this month, ET spoke to Tyson during a press conference, where he said he doesn't see Paul as a "formidable opponent."

RELATED CONTENT: