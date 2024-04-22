Despite the fans' positive response to That '90s Show, Netflix's spinoff of That '70s Show, Mila Kunis will not return for the previously announced season 2.

Kunis, who appeared in the first season, tells ET's Cassie DiLaura that she will not reprise her role for the second run.

"I mean, we did our thing and they introduced our son in the show and that was, you know, [enough]," Kunis says when asked about the spinoff series at the 25th anniversary celebration for Family Guy at Paleyfest.

Set in 1995, the series from original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner follows Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna, and Jay (Mace Coronel), the son of Kelso and Jackie, as well as their eclectic group of friends -- Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Nate (Maxwell Donovan), Nikki (Sam Morelos) and Ozzie (Reyn Doi) -- as they spend the summer making all-new, hilarious memories much to the chagrin of Red, who is not happy to have youngsters in his home again.

In addition to teasing what's in store for the new generation of teens, the trailer shows glimpses of the previous generation all grown up and dealing with their own issues, including Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) learning to parent a teenage daughter, Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) managing a hair salon, while Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie (Kunis) live the corporate life.

That '70s Show had a special significance for Kutcher and Kunis, who went from an on-screen romance to a real-life marriage with two children.

Ahead of the series' debut on Netflix, Kutcher and Grace spoke with ET about reuniting with all of their co-stars for the spinoff. "It's funny and it's weird. It was super nostalgic and really odd," Kutcher said. "Going back into the basement -- just going back into the set was weird. And then being around everyone, it's just bizarre."

"It was like going home for Christmas to see your whole family. It really was like Christmas. It was a gift. They are all such amazing, amazing people who are so influential in my life and who I became," Grace gushed. "To be able to go back and not just hang out with them together, which was so much fun, but then to be able to work again with them... it was great. And I can't wait for people to see it."

When ET spoke with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp at the premiere in Los Angeles in January 2023, the pair opened up about getting everybody back together for the new series, and stepping back onto the old set."

"I think [the same thing] happened with everybody on the old cast -- we call them the legacy cast -- it's just like a lot of photos, a lot of memories," shared Rupp. "So many memories (all at once), it was almost overwhelming."

When it came to Kutcher and Kunis' real-life marriage, Smith quipped that "it's wild" to see the pair go from co-stars to parents.

"I mean, they are the most beautiful couple I have ever seen in my life," Rupp added. "They are just gorgeous, lovely people. Beautiful people."

"I couldn't have predicted it, but at the same time it didn't surprise me," Smith said of their adorable romance. "I was like, 'Oh, OK, yeah. That makes sense."

That '70s Show went off the air in May 2006, and after all those years, Rupp explained that it took some time for Kunis to recapture the voice and mannerisms of her character, Jackie Burkhart.

"Mila had to find Jackie again," Rupp recalled. It's so far away from who she is now, so it took her a couple of runs there to get back into the Jackie mode."

Kunis has made a habit of starring in shows that kids sneak around to watch. While That's '70s Show featured teens regularly toking up in the basement of their friends' homes, the mother of two has voiced the character of Meg Griffin on the raunchy family comedy Family Guy since 1999.

While speaking with ET at Paleyfest, the star joked that it's a "badge of honor" to be on such a show, but was quick to note that her 10-year-old daughter, Wyatt, is not allowed to watch the animated series.

"Everything about Family Guy is offensive," Kunis admits, but she can't deny that the series has iconic funny moments. "One of my favorite funny moments -- oh my god, I'm gonna get in trouble for this one -- is the Dumpster Babies. It's so messed up. How do you explain that to a nine-year-old?"

She and co-star Seth Green reasoned that her kids could probably start watching when they're around "12 or 13." Maybe.

"We'll talk," she quips.

