Miley Cyrus Gets Naughty Ankle Tattoo -- See Her New Ink

She's just being Miley Cyrus!

The "We Can't Stop" singer got a cheeky new tattoo, that actually isn't very new. On Tuesday, Cyrus posted a handful of photos on her Instagram which show her at a tattoo parlor. In one pic, the former Disney Channel star -- wearing denim shorts with a black spaghetti top and black baseball cap -- is smiling wide as she gets new ink on her left arm.

The captionless pics also show Cyrus on her side and making faces at the camera. However, after devoted fans tracked down the singer's tattoo session, they discovered that she also got an NSFW ankle tattoo that reads: "p**sy."

Instagram Story

A Cyrus Instagram fan account shared a behind the scenes video from Bang Bang Tattoo shop in New York City that shows the blonde beauty getting her ankle tat. The account notes that she got her body art "this past summer."

Just last week, the newlywed gave a powerful performance of "Say Hello 2 Heaven" during the Chris Cornell tribute concert at The Forum in Los Angeles. Cyrus, along with a slew of celebrities, honored the late Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman who died on May 18, 2017.

See Cyrus' moving performance in the video below.

