Miley Cyrus would like to set the record straight.

Following reports that the "Nothing Break Like a Heart" singer was expecting her first child with husband Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus took to Twitter on Wednesday to share her thoughts on the matter.

Replying to a Daily Mail Celebrity tweet, and photo shopping an egg with her famous tongue sticking out on a paparazzi pic of herself, Cyrus cleverly wrote: "I’m not 'Egg-xpecting' but it’s 'Egg-celent' to hear everyone is so 'Happy For Us' .... we’re happy for us too! 'Egg-cited' for this next chapter in our lives.... Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg."

I’m not “ Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “ Happy For Us” .... we’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives.... Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg. pic.twitter.com/uPya87cDSz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 17, 2019

This isn't the first time that Cyrus has had to shoot down pregnancy reports. In 2017, the former Hannah Montana star called out "rude" rumors that claimed she was pregnant.

“RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a s**t ton of tufurkey,” Cyrus wrote alongside a picture of her and an arrow pointing to her tummy.

RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey pic.twitter.com/rjNjquxvLb — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

Something that is for certain is how much the "Party In the U.S.A." singer loves her hubby. Earlier this week, Cyrus took to social media to share a personal post in honor of Hemsworth’s birthday.

“L, HBD to my #1… When we met you were 19, Today, you are 29,” she began. “I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honor of this very special day.”

The subsequent list crafted by Cyrus seriously has us swooning.

“The way you look at me, the way you look at our dogs… our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish. The way you look at your family,” she wrote. “Your friends… at strangers… at life… the way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time."

For more on the newlyweds, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus Can’t Stop Gushing About ‘Happiest Days’ With Husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus Gives Glowing Review to Lindsay Lohan's New Show

Miley Cyrus Spends New Year's With Liam Hemsworth's Family After Surprise Wedding

Related Gallery