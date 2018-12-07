It's engagement season for the Cyrus family!

Miley Cyrus' older brother, Trace, is engaged, he announced on Instagram on Thursday, less than two weeks after their younger brother, Braison, revealed his own engagement.

In a video posted to the social media platform, Trace shared that he has proposed to his girlfriend, Taylor Lauren Sanders. The couple released a music video together in August titled "Give My Heart to You." This is the second engagement for Trace, who was previously set to marry Brenda Song, before they split in 2012.

"Well… It’s official! SHE SAID YES! We’re getting married!" Trace captioned a video of himself and Sanders shortly after he popped the question. "I will love you FOREVER!!! @taylorlaurensanders."

Sanders celebrated her engagement on her own Instagram as well, writing, "GUYS IM STILL DYING. I can’t believe I get to marry my bestest friend. We’ve been inseparable since day one and now it gets to be that way forever.”

“I love you so much @tracecyrus you mean the world to me and I’ve been waiting on you forever. You’re my dream man and AHHHHH I still can’t believe it. You’re amazing. I can’t wait to make babies with you,” she continued, adding: “Tonight !!! Where you at ?! ahahhaha I LOVE YOU."

Trace's dad, Billy Ray, gave a sweet shout out to his newly-engaged sons on Instagram. "Congratulations to my boys on their engagements! What a year!" he marveled. "This is what we call a double header here at The Cyrus house. A couple strong additions to the team. Congratulations boys! Ya done good."

The Cyrus clan has had a lot to celebrate recently, including Miley's 26th birthday and her new music. See more on the family in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus Admits She's Still Healing After Losing Home in Malibu Fire

A Breakdown of Miley Cyrus' 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' Music Video

Miley Cyrus' Younger Brother Braison Is Engaged

Related Gallery