Miley Cyrus is reflecting on her past and looking ahead to her future. Prior to the release of her new single, "Used to Be Young," the 30-year-old singer unveiled a teaser for the accompanying music video.

The teaser starts with a crying Cyrus starring right at the camera as she sings, "I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun."

Eagle-eyed fans will notice that Cyrus is wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt in the clip, seemingly confirming that the lyrics are in reference to her Disney Channel days, when she was starring on Hannah Montana.

The lyrics, which Cyrus released in full earlier this week, certainly seem to allude to her Disney past, but the singer noted in the clip that the song isn't just about looking back, but looking forward.

"It's optimistic and there's a sadness. It's allowing sadness and joy to be happening simultaneously, which happens all the time," she explains. "More importantly, this song is about looking towards the future and where I'm going."

The video ends with Cyrus once again singing to the camera, but this time with a smile on her face. "I know I used to be crazy / Messed up but God was it fun / I know I used to be wild / That's 'cause I used to be young," she sings.

Alongside her post that revealed the song's lyrics, Cyrus shared what inspired her to pen the track.

"These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my ESV," she wrote of Endless Summer Vacation, the album she released back in March. "It was at a time I felt misunderstood. I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you. The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever."

"Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday," she continued. "The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment ….. unfinished yet complete. Sincerely, Miley."

"Used to Be Young" will be available at 12:00 a.m. ET on Aug. 25.

