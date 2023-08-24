Miley Cyrus Pays Homage to Disney in Tearful 'Used to Be Young' Music Video Teaser
Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at Her 'Hannah Montana' Past
Jon Gosselin Sends Message to Estranged Daughter Mady Amid Ongoi…
'The Bachelorette's Charity and Dotun Share What's Next: Wedding…
*NSYNC Reunion?! What We Know About the Band's Unexpected Return…
'Sister Wives': Janelle Says Crumbling Relationship With Kody ‘I…
'America's Got Talent': Simon Praises 'Sensational' Autistic, Bl…
Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Over 'Pamper Booty' Comment
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
Tom Sandoval Sets the Record Straight on Tii Rumored Relationshi…
Britney Spears Parties With 'Fav Boys' and Breaks Silence on Sam…
Heidi Klum Unapologetically Addresses 'Bonkers' Diet Rumors (Exc…
Angelina Jolie's New Middle Finger Tattoos: Why Fans Are Specula…
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to John Corbett's Return as Aiden and Dishes …
Priscilla Presley Recalls Final Moments With Lisa Marie and Addr…
Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla Towers Over Her in Rare Photos
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Recalls Blow-Out Fight With Hi…
Katharine McPhee's Nanny Died in Horrific Accident at Car Dealer…
LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains What …
'90 Day Fiancé': Daniele and Yohan Visit a Fertility Clinic ( Ex…
Miley Cyrus is reflecting on her past and looking ahead to her future. Prior to the release of her new single, "Used to Be Young," the 30-year-old singer unveiled a teaser for the accompanying music video.
The teaser starts with a crying Cyrus starring right at the camera as she sings, "I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun."
Eagle-eyed fans will notice that Cyrus is wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt in the clip, seemingly confirming that the lyrics are in reference to her Disney Channel days, when she was starring on Hannah Montana.
The lyrics, which Cyrus released in full earlier this week, certainly seem to allude to her Disney past, but the singer noted in the clip that the song isn't just about looking back, but looking forward.
"It's optimistic and there's a sadness. It's allowing sadness and joy to be happening simultaneously, which happens all the time," she explains. "More importantly, this song is about looking towards the future and where I'm going."
The video ends with Cyrus once again singing to the camera, but this time with a smile on her face. "I know I used to be crazy / Messed up but God was it fun / I know I used to be wild / That's 'cause I used to be young," she sings.
Alongside her post that revealed the song's lyrics, Cyrus shared what inspired her to pen the track.
"These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my ESV," she wrote of Endless Summer Vacation, the album she released back in March. "It was at a time I felt misunderstood. I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you. The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever."
"Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday," she continued. "The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment ….. unfinished yet complete. Sincerely, Miley."
"Used to Be Young" will be available at 12:00 a.m. ET on Aug. 25.
RELATED CONTENT:
Selena Gomez Reacts to Her, Miley Cyrus Releasing a Song on Same Day
Miley Cyrus Does Not Want to Tour -- Here's Why
Miley Cyrus Talks Meeting Her Boyfriend Maxx Morando on a Blind Date
Related Gallery