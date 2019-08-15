Miley Cyrus dropped a new track on Thursday, her first music release since announcing her split from husband Liam Hemsworth earlier this week.

The emotional single, "Slide Away," appears to tell a story of a painful breakup and a relationship crumbling away after trying to make things work.

"Once upon a time it was made for us/ Woke up one day and it turned to dust/ Baby we were fine but now we’re not/ So it’s time to let it go," Cyrus sings in the new track.

The YouTube video for the single depicts a bottle of whiskey, several orange pill bottles and pills floating in a pool. The song itself echoes these stark images with lines like, "I want my house in the hills/ Don’t want the whiskey and pills /I don’t give up easily /But I don’t think I’m down."

"So let’s just get away/ Back to the ocean/ I’ll go back to the city lights," the song continues.

Cyrus also seems to call out her relationship with her ex with a line that references how they began dating when they were much younger.

"Move on. we’re not 17/ I’m not who I used to be/ You say that everything changed/ You’re right, we’re grown now," Cryus sings.

The song is set to appear on Cyrus' upcoming album, She Is Here.

A source told ET on Tuesday that while Cyrus was the one who asked for the break, they "both knew [the split] was coming."

"Miley was asking for a break and wanted to soul search and came to the realization she was unhappy," the source said. "Miley's parents have been supportive. They just want her to be happy."

"Liam loves Miley and is crushed by all of this. But right now Miley doesn't want to answer to anyone," the source added. "She still feels the need to explore herself, her sexuality and her music. Miley has been working in the studio and wants to blow off steam."

For more on Cyrus and Hemsworth's highly-public split, watch the video below.

