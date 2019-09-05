Milo Ventimiglia to Play Evel Knievel in USA Network Series

Milo Ventimiglia is channeling his inner daredevil.

The This Is Us star will say goodbye (temporarily) to Jack Pearson and take on the legendary daredevil, Evel Knievel, in a new USA Network limited series, the network announced Thursday.

In Evel, Ventimiglia -- an avid motorcycle rider -- will take on the 1970s icon as he prepares for his greatest death-defying feat, the historic Snake River Canyon jump. The project promises to be an "exhilarating portrait of a complex man living the American dream, juggling meteoric celebrity and raising a family -- and facing the real probability that his next jump will kill him."

The series begins filming in 2020, likely after the fourth season of This Is Us wraps production earlier in the year.

“USA Network is known for big event series that celebrate heroes, rebels and icons, and what could be bigger than the story of one of the greatest thrill seekers of all time?,” said Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks at USA Network and Syfy. “The incredible life and journey of Evel Knievel lends itself to a dramatic retelling, and we are excited to be partnering with Milo, McG, UCP, Atlas and Wonderland to bring this iconic American tale to our viewers.”

Evel Knievel in September 1974. Getty Images

Ventimiglia will also serve as an executive producer on the series, alongside Etan Frankel, McG, Mary Viola, Steven Bello, Alex Gartner, Charles Roven and Topher Rhys-Lawrence. Ventimiglia's producing partner, Russ Cundiff will co-executive produce.

The 42-year-old actor currently plays the patriarch of the Pearson family on NBC's Emmy-nominated family drama, This Is Us. Ventimiglia is nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series category. He most recently starred in The Art of Racing in the Rain, opposite Amanda Seyfried.

