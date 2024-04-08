Minnie Driver says she could not be more thrilled to be a part of season 2 of Starz's The Serpent Queen, even if it did take a small army and several hours each day to turn into Queen Elizabeth I.

Talking with ET's Cassie DiLaura at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, the 54-year-old Good Will Hunting actress -- who was revealed to be joining the second season of the historical drama back in March -- said she underwent more than three hours of hair and makeup each day to become the "Virgin Queen."

"It was a very long process transforming into Queen Elizabeth I but it was truly, truly incredible," she said. "It is the most amazing show, The Serpent Queen, this summer -- I can't wait."

She adds, "[It was] about three-and-a-half hours, and that was with wardrobe as well, like, it was intense. ... Incredible hair and makeup, incredible costumes, that's what I signed up for, you know? That's where it all began, you want to play dress-up as a kid."

Photos released by Starz over the weekend show an unrecognizable Driver dolled up in pale, powdery makeup and a red wig to portray the 14th-century monarch -- the daughter of Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII. Elizabeth I served as monarch from 1558 until her death in 1603.

For her role, Driver will play Elizabeth I as she goes toe to toe with the show's protagonist, Catherine de' Medici, portrayed by Samantha Morton.

"My gosh, it is hot, it is dramatic, it's saucy, it's funny," she said of the upcoming season. "Samantha Morton is a beguiling badass. She's amazing, everyone in this, everyone in it -- they're actors at the top of their game. Yeah it's really, really, really good."

The show, adapted from the biography Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda, tells the story of de' Medici's rise to power in France after marrying Henry II. She ruled as France's queen from 1547 to 1559 and is regarded to this day as one of the most influential women in French politics as she also gave birth to three of France's kings, according to Britannica.

Driver said that it is the fierceness of her own character compared to that of Morton's that makes for an interesting match-up and what will surely be fun for fans to watch. She also told ET that she regards her character as one of the most memorable and one that will not soon leave her.

"She's fierce, believe me, I have not been able to let go of Queen Elizabeth I. I will be devoted to her forever," Driver said. "I mean, as a Brit, it's astonishing, it's an honor and it's really exciting."

The Serpent Queen also stars Liv Hill, Sennia Nanua, Charles Dance, Ludivine Sagnier, Beth Goddard, Colm Meaney, Kiruna Stamell, Barry Atsma, Alex Heath, Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Antonia Clarke, Adam Garcia, Raza Jaffrey, Ray Panthaki, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, and Rupert Everett. A release date for the second season has yet to be shared but it is expected to drop over the summer.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the 2024 CMT Music Awards were held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show aired on CBS and is available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

