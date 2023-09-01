Miranda Kerr Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Third Child With Evan Spiegel

Prepare the nursery! Miranda Kerr is expecting her fourth child. The Australian model announced the news via Snapchat on Friday.

The new little bundle of joy with be Kerr's third child with husband and Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, whom she married in 2017. The couple welcomed sons Hart in May 2018 and Myles in October 2019. She is also mother to Flynn, born January 2011, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Kerr posted the news to Snapchat, where she posed with her growing bump in a green garden. "So excited to announce baby number 4," she wrote. "And it's a boy."

Kerr celebrated her upcoming fourth son with a shot of four pairs of shoes, one for each child. "#boymom," she captioned the image.

In an interview with Vogue Australia last summer, Kerr said she was open to growing her family. "I feel like I’m open, so we’ll see what God decides," she told the outlet, adding that she had always wanted to parent sons.

"I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys," she said. Kerr also added that Bloom and his wife, Katy Perry, are excellent co-parents for Flynn.

"Co-parenting with Orlando and Katy is something that I feel really happy about," she said. "From day one when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, 'Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn’s needs first, not our own.' That's the way we make our decisions. Family is my number-one priority."

