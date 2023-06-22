Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Formed a Sober Pact Together
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom love to support each other!
Perry, who opened up about being five weeks sober in March, is now giving more explanation about what inspired her and Bloom to be sober together.
"For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit," Perry tells People. "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance."
The 38-year-old singer-songwriter explains that she's "not really drinking" on weeknights, "but on the weekend I'll indulge a little bit." Perry says her sober pact was in solidarity with Bloom.
"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," says Perry. "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."
Perry says she doesn't "really identify with any labels as far as sober or whatever," but adds, "I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run."
Bloom and Perry, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, got engaged in 2019. In February, Bloom spoke with Flauntabout his relationship with his "baby mama and life partner," and how although they are a team, they have faced some challenges.
"We're in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," Bloom said of himself and Perry. "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."
The 46-year-old actor added, "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity. "[but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."
