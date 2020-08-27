Orlando Bloom's ex-wife is overjoyed for the new addition to his family. Miranda Kerr was one of many of Bloom's famous friends to share their congratulations when the actor posted about the birth of his new daughter on Wednesday.

Bloom reposted a message, first shared by UNICEF, announcing the arrival of his and fiancee Katy Perry's daughter, Daisy, under which Kerr shared her sweet comment about the exciting occasion.

"💖🙏🏻🌈 I'm so happy for you guys," Kerr wrote. "Can't wait to meet her 💖🙏🏻🌈."

Bloom and Kerr, who were married from 2010 to 2013, share a child of their own -- 9-year-old son Flynn.

Kerr, meanwhile, got remarried in 2017 to Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel. The pair share two sons -- 2-year-old Hart and 10-month-old Myles.

As for Bloom and Perry's new bundle of joy, the pair revealed the arrival of their baby girl in a statement shared by UNICEF, an organization both stars work with as goodwill ambassadors.

"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," the organization wrote, alongside a photo of the new parents holding their baby's tiny hand.

The couple also shared a statement, through UNICEF, about welcoming their little girl, explaining, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

