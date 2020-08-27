News

Miranda Kerr Says She 'Can't Wait to Meet' Ex Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Baby Girl

By Zach Seemayer‍
Miranda Kerr
Orlando Bloom's ex-wife is overjoyed for the new addition to his family. Miranda Kerr was one of many of Bloom's famous friends to share their congratulations when the actor posted about the birth of his new daughter on Wednesday.

Bloom reposted a message, first shared by UNICEF, announcing the arrival of his and fiancee Katy Perry's daughter, Daisy, under which Kerr shared her sweet comment about the exciting occasion.

"💖🙏🏻🌈 I'm so happy for you guys," Kerr wrote. "Can't wait to meet her 💖🙏🏻🌈."

Bloom and Kerr, who were married from 2010 to 2013, share a child of their own -- 9-year-old son Flynn.

Kerr, meanwhile, got remarried in 2017 to Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel. The pair share two sons -- 2-year-old Hart and 10-month-old Myles.

As for Bloom and Perry's new bundle of joy, the pair revealed the arrival of their baby girl in a statement shared by UNICEF, an organization both stars work with as goodwill ambassadors.

"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors  @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," the organization wrote, alongside a photo of the new parents holding their baby's tiny hand.

#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

The couple also shared a statement, through UNICEF, about welcoming their little girl, explaining, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

