Miranda Kerr's Grandmother Dies a Week After Grandfather's Funeral

Miranda Kerr is mourning the loss of her grandmother, just days after her family laid her grandfather to rest. The model took to social media to share a series of sweet photos of her "darling Nan."

"My darling Nan passed last week on the 27th of February. Nan there are no words to describe how grateful my heart is for you.💔 You are the heart of our family. You’re the reason we’re all so close. You’re the reason we have faith. You’re the reason we are all cheeky. You’ve put a twinkle in all our eyes. You’ve brought so much light and love into this world through everyone you have met. Everyone who has met you has been uplifted by your presence," Kerr wrote.

She went on to credit her late grandmother for making her who she is and being the compass for their family.

"You’re the reason I am who I am. You’ve taught me how to love, care, cook, have faith, have grace, dress, take care of myself, my husband and our children. You also taught me how to pray, how to find humor and how to have compassion. You’re our compass and you’ll continue to be that compass for me and our children for the rest of our lives. Thank you Nan for being all a girl could ever wish for in a Nan and so much more. Please know I could never have been who I am without you, your love, your influence and your support. I am who I am because of you and I promise to carry your legacy, your love and your light in this world as long as I shall live. You will continue to live through me, our children and all our family. Your loving, kindness and generosity of spirit will never be forgotten. Until I see you in heaven, please know you’ll always be my sunshine.☀️💖☀️" she said in the lengthy post.

Kerr ended the tribute by asking her Nan to give her grandfather a hug from her. "Give Pa a big hug from me. I love you both more than words could ever express," she wrote.

The KORA Organics founder shared a similar post on Instagram Feb. 14 when her grandfather died.

She ended the heartfelt post with some words of assurance that her grandmother would be surrounded by the love and support she needed to get through this tough time.

"You can rest knowing Nan is surrounded by so much love and support," Kerr wrote at the time.

Orlando Bloom Praises Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr as an 'Amazing Mother, Co-Parent and Friend'



