Miranda Kerr's Holiday Gift Guide Is Full of Great Gift Ideas: Theragun, Vitamix and More

By ETonline Staff
Miranda Kerr
Erik Voake/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr is sharing her holiday gift picks on Amazon, and you're going to want to add to cart. The model and founder of KORA Organics has teamed up with the online retailer to select her favorite gifts available to shop directly on Amazon. 

The stylish star has handpicked items across categories in fashion, beauty, home, kitchenware and workout accessories. Kerr's gift picks run the gamut from a chic, affordable crossbody bag to the athlete-favorite Theragun massage device. Of course, the entrepreneur also includes items from her beauty line, including the award-winning Noni Glow Face Oil and the Balancing Rose Mist. 

See ET's favorite picks from Kerr's Amazon gift guide below. 

KORA Organics Noni Glow Face Oil
The KORA Organics Noni Glow Face Oil, from Kerr's beauty line, is a treatment facial oil formulated with antioxidants and fatty acids for brighter-looking skin. 
$68
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers
Select the coupon to get an extra 15% off on these super cute and soft, plush slippers. 
$24$16
ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Once you sleep on a silk pillowcase, you'll understand the obsession. 
$28
The Drop Koko Quilted Flap Bag
We love this chic quilted crossbody bag with chain strap, and it's under $50. 
$45
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler
The multitasking Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler has over 40,000 ratings. 
$40
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Gift these Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones, and save over $100. 
$350$248
Theragun Elite
Treat yourself to the Theragun Elite massage gun -- a favorite among athletes for its powerful deep muscle treatment. 
$399
Cuisinart CPT-180 Metal Classic 4-Slice Toaster
Not only does this Cuisinart toaster make perfect pieces of toast, it also looks very nice on the kitchen counter. 
$60
GreenPan Reserve Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
The GreenPan ceramic nonstick cookware is also on Oprah's Favorite Things list. 
$400
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
We're not surprised the Vitamix blender is on the model's gift guide. She loves a healthy smoothie! 
$350$290
Bala Bangles, Set of 2
Elevate your workout with Bala Bangles, which are adjustable, wearable wrist and ankle weights. 
$49
Marpac Dohm Classic The Original White Noise Machine
Wether it's for a baby or an adult, this noise machine is a great gift. 
$45

 