Miranda Kerr is sharing her holiday gift picks on Amazon, and you're going to want to add to cart. The model and founder of KORA Organics has teamed up with the online retailer to select her favorite gifts available to shop directly on Amazon.

The stylish star has handpicked items across categories in fashion, beauty, home, kitchenware and workout accessories. Kerr's gift picks run the gamut from a chic, affordable crossbody bag to the athlete-favorite Theragun massage device. Of course, the entrepreneur also includes items from her beauty line, including the award-winning Noni Glow Face Oil and the Balancing Rose Mist.

In addition to Kerr, many other celebs have shared their Amazon gift picks -- such as Oprah Winfrey (for her Favorite Things list), JoJo Siwa, Gabrielle Union, Billy Porter and Drew Barrymore.

See ET's favorite picks from Kerr's Amazon gift guide below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.