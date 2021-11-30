Oprah's Favorite Things: 15 Best Items Under $50 to Shop for Cyber Week
If you want to shop Oprah's Favorite Things and don't want to break the bank, don't worry, there are a ton of awesome gifts handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself that are priced under $50 -- with some even on sale for Cyber Week too! The media mogul and Oprah Daily released the annual list, boasting a total of 110 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon.
Oprah's list this year highlights women-owned and POC-owned businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, food, homeware, toys and lifestyle. If you're shopping for Cyber Monday deals or Christmas gifts, you can find cool gadgets, fantastic treats and absolutely gorgeous gifts. This is the list people have been looking to for more than two decades, and 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things!
"After this past year, I think we all deserve some surprises and delights for the holiday season," Oprah wrote in the mag. "That’s why we worked hard to find these truly incredible items. Extra important to us this year? Celebrating small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of color. You’re bound to find something for everyone on your list. Just don’t forget to treat yourself!"
Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with finds for people with diverse interests that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list.
Check out the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 and scroll through our top under-$50 picks below to shop (and save big on) this Cyber Monday.
