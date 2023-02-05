Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin on Fourth Anniversary and His Viral Shirtless Photo (Exclusive)
Miranda Lambert was joined by her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards red carpet Sunday. The country crooner and her husband of four years spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about their recent anniversary and McLoughlin's shirtless photo that went viral ahead of music's biggest night.
Last month, Lambert and McLoughlin each took to Instagram to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. Lambert shared several shots in honor of the big day, including two of McLoughlin posing shirtless, something she knew would delight fans. "Y'all are welcome for the last two pics," she quipped in the caption.
Speaking with ET on the red carpet Sunday, Lambert joked, "I told him that he was given this," gesturing to her husband's abs. "He needs to share with the world!"
Giving insight into married life, Lambert and McLoughlin agreed that their union "has been awesome." McLoughlin shared that "it's been easy" being married to the country superstar. Lambert admitted that marriage "can be fun. Not every day, all day, but most days."
Lambert and McLoughlin, a former firefighter, tied the knot in January 2019 in an intimate ceremony at a farm outside of Nashville, Tennessee. The couple met just three months before getting hitched when Lambert was performing on Good Morning America and McLoughlin was doing security for the show. Their nuptials came four years after Lambert's divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton.
Lambert is nominated in three categories -- Best Country Solo Performance for her song, "In His Arms," Best Country Song for her "If I Was a Cowboy" duet with Jesse Frasure and Best Country Album for "Palomino."
Explaining the creative process behind her highly-acclaimed discography, Lambert said, "I really just get it from life a lot. Like, Loretta Lynn said, 'you got to go live a life so you have something to write about' and that's kind of what I do, you know? I take from my stories or from other people's stories around me or friends, family."
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.
