Miranda Lambert was spotted out and about with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, for the first time since revealing they tied the knot!

The newlyweds were snapped in New York City on Saturday, shortly after Lambert confirmed their surprise nuptials.

With her wedding bling in full view, Lambert, 35, was seen sporting jeans and a black jacket while clutching a shopping bag. McLoughlin was meanwhile engrossed in his phone, while wearing a smart brown jacket and jeans.

The outing came on the same day that Lambert posted about their recent wedding on social media, writing, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. ❤️ #theone."

The post was accompanied by sweet wedding portraits, showcasing her stunning lace gown.

Lambert’s mystery man is a 28-year-old, model-turned-New York City police officer, who was recognized for ending a bank robbery and apprehending the suspect last year.

Lambert divorced fellow country star, Blake Shelton, in 2015, after four years of marriage.

The “We Should Be Friends,” singer then dated singer, Anderson East, and Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker.

