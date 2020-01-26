Miranda Lambert is opening up to her audience! The 36-year-old country crooner got candid with the crowd at her Wildcard Tour in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday.

According to Billboard, Lambert talked about the year she divorced Blake Shelton.

"I feel like Nashville is somewhere where you can go if you need to be a dreamer and not be judged about it. I spent a lot of time here on highs and lows … I went through a really hard time in my life," she said. "I moved here in 2015 in the middle of a s**tshow, but I was lifted up by people who were like, 'We got you, girl.' My friends and my songwriters and my fans and everybody here."

Lambert and Shelton split in 2015 after four years of marriage. Shelton later moved on with his fellow Voice coach, Gwen Stefani, while Lambert went on to tie the knot with NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin last year.

Another subtle reference to her ex-husband was Lambert's performance of her 2011 song, "Over You," which she co-wrote with Shelton about the tragic loss of his older brother.

Lambert has come a long way in the past few years. In November, she opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about her life with McLoughlin.

"He's a really positive, upbeat person, so that's good for me because I tend to lean negative -- we Scorpios do -- so we're a good balance,” she said of her husband. “He keeps me in check. He's just normal and cool and always smiling. [When] someone’s that happy, there's no choice but to [be happy too] and it's really great.”

