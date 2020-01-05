Miranda Lambert is giving fans another peek at her husband!

The 36-year-old country singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a hilarious video of herself sneaking up on her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, cooking shirtless in the kitchen.

In the clip, Lambert walked around the corner to enter the kitchen where McLoughlin was cooking and singing along to Guns N' Roses' 1987 track, "Sweet Child O' Mine." The NYPD cop looked up as he heard his wife approaching and laughed in embarrassment.

"Happy 2020 y’all!" she captioned the post. "This is our last Friday night off for a bit! Starting rehearsals for the #Wildcard tour with @codyjohnson and @lancomusic Kicking off on 1/16 in Tupelo MS! See y’all out there!"

"House husband shirtless promo volume 4,"Lambert added. "#sweetchildofmine #nocougarjokesplease😂 #wildcard #wildcardtour (P.S. who looks like this after holidays in Texas? We ate a $h*t ton of Tex Mex. WTH?)"

Back in November, ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Lambert, who couldn't help but gush over McLoughlin, whom she secretly wed in February.

"It's really good to be genuinely happy,” she said of married life. “You almost don't realize that you're not until you get there and you're like, 'Man, I didn't know that there was a level of comfort and happiness out there that existed like that.'"

"He's a really positive, upbeat person, so that's good for me because I tend to lean negative -- we Scorpios do -- so we're a good balance," she added. "He keeps me in check. He's just normal and cool and always smiling. [When] someone’s that happy, there's no choice but to [be happy too] and it's really great."

