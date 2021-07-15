Fans might not be getting a second season of Lovecraft Country, but that isn't stopping Misha Green from showing them what could have come from the Emmy-nominated horror series.

Despite strong critical acclaim and ratings, HBO announced that the series based on Matt Ruff's novel wouldn't return for a second installment on July 2. Almost two weeks later, the show scored 18 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and the most for any HBO or HBO Max series this year.

As fans questioned the network's decision to cancel a series still in its prime, Green revealed her plans for the hypothetical second season titled Lovecraft Country: Supremacy.

On Twitter the day HBO announced the cancellation, Green posted what she called "a taste of the Season 2 Bible," adding, "Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. #noconfederate."

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederatepic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021

The post explains that "Season Two of Lovecraft Country begins in a new world, and that new world is a country that sits where The United States used to sit," known as the Sovereign States of America. A map alongside that caption shows the U.S. divided between the "Tribal Nations of the West," the "Whitelands," the "New Negro Republic" in the South, and the northeastern "Jefferson Commonwealth."

Green further explained that the "Whitelands" is territory overrun by zombies, a price of "The Origin" spell. "The Whitelands now function as a dangerous border between the South, West, and Northern territories."

On July 13, after the Emmy nominations were announced, Green tweeted an outline that showed a potential arc for the series, including a list of new and returning characters dubbed "The New Generation" and "The Old Generation."

"Just going to leave this right here," the show creator captioned the post.

Just going to leave this right here. 😈#LovecraftCountrypic.twitter.com/J94DK7nt52 — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 14, 2021

Season 1 follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he embarks on a road trip through 1950s Jim Crow America with Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance). Along the way, the group encounters racist terrors and horrifying monsters as they search for Atticus' missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams).

Not only did the show reclaim horror by centering Black experiences in the narrative with a largely Black creative team driving the story forward, but the series also reimagined “genre fiction” as a whole by dipping its toes into Afrofuturism, foreign language, gothic romance, historical/period drama and sci-fi.

Back in October, Green told ET there are "seasons upon seasons" of stories left to tell.

"That was also the thing about Matt’s novel that I really was drawn to," Green explained. "It's this idea of reclaiming all of the genre space for people of color, for people who have been left out of this space and so I feel like there's so much genre, like, we go through a lot of different things in the 10 episodes of the first season, but they're still seasons upon seasons to go through. And that's what was exciting to me, to have that kind of space to do that."

Fans are wondering if the nominations could lead to a reversal in HBO's decision, but in the meantime, Green has already booked her next move. According to Variety, she's signed a multi-year overall deal with Apple to create and develop television projects for its streaming platform.

The complete first season of Lovecraft Country is available to stream on HBO Max.

