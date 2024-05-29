You're welcome -- the first trailer for Moana 2 is finally here!

After several teasers, Disney released it's longest look yet at the upcoming animated sequel on Wednesday -- sharing a new trailer that spotlights Moana and Maui's new adventure. The studio has also confirmed that both Dwayne Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho will return.

The sneak peek is light on dialogue, but does offer a glimpse into Moana's latest mission.

"This is a call from the ancestors," she says. "To sail to new skies and reconnect our people across the entire ocean."

In one exciting scene, Moana appears to once again sail away from her home of Motonui. In stark contrast from the first film, however, this time she's waved off by the entire village -- including her parents, who are holding a toddler in their arms.

Moana's parents hold a toddler in the new trailer for Moana 2. - Disney

The trailer concludes with Maui shape shifting his way back to Moana's boat -- and delivering his signature call -- to surprise her.

Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui in Moana 2. - Disney

See the trailer below.

In February 2024, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger confirmed that a feature-length sequel to the Oscar-nominated animated film was in the works.

"Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise," Iger said in a press release at the time, "and we can't wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November."

The announcement also came with a first-look image of Moana and Maui on a boat, tracking a giant, glowing whale -- as well as a teaser which shows the titular heroine standing on the shore and blowing a shell.

Disney

Here's how the press release describes the sequel storyline: "Moana 2 takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

The film is directed by Dave Derrick Jr., with music by GRAMMY winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear -- best known for the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical -- with GRAMMY nominee Opetaia Foa’i and three-time GRAMMY winner Mark Mancina returning from the original for the sequel.

Moana 2 theatrical poster - Disney

In April 2023, Johnson and Iger announced that a live-action Moana is also in the works, though Cravalho later confirmed that she would not play the titular role in that project.

"I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen," Johnson said at the time. "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."

Moana 2 is set to sail into theaters on Nov. 27.

