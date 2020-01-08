'Modern Family' Series Finale Date Revealed

Get ready to say your goodbyes to the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family.

Modern Family will come to a close after 11 seasons on Wednesday, April 8; the series finale date was revealed on Wednesday as part of ABC's Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The network will also bid farewell to the long-running comedy with an entire night filled with Modern Family episodes airing Wednesday, March 11, starting with the show's series premiere at 8 p.m. Five additional fan-chosen episodes will air throughout the night. Voting begins through a Twitter poll on the Modern Family account on Monday, Feb. 3, and will conclude on Friday, Feb. 7.

Modern Family, starring Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez and more, premiered in 2009. It has won a total of 22 Emmy awards from 75 nominations throughout its run.

Also announced on Wednesday was the series finale date for How to Get Away With Murder: Thursday, May 14. The series will come to a close with a six-episode farewell event starting Thursday, April 2.

The Viola Davis-starring series is currently in its sixth and final season. Davis made history as the first woman of color to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series when she took home the honor for her HTGAWM role in 2015.

See more on the final season of Modern Family in the video below.

