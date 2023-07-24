Monica Lewinsky celebrated her 50th birthday with a walk down memory lane.

The activist and author shared throwback photos of herself as a baby and young child in a birthday tribute to herself while embarking on a new decade of life on July 23.

"HAPPY 50th BIRTHDAY TO ME!" she captioned the video. "I can’t believe this little one made it to the best past decade so far. so grateful for the love + encouragement I’ve received these last 10 years.

helluva ride so far! 🙏🏻♥️🎂"

Beanie Feldstein was among those sending birthday wishes to Lewinsky on social media, after portraying her in Ryan Murphy's Impeachment: American Crime Story.

"Happy birthday to a woman I know firsthand is a true example of deep bravery and a huge heart," Feldstein wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a selfie of the two together.

Beanie Feldstein / Instagram

Lewinsky served as a consultant on the show, explaining her reasons for signing on in a 2019 email to Vanity Fair.

"I was hesitant, and truthfully more than a little scared to sign on. But after a lengthy dinner meeting with Ryan, I came to understand even more clearly how dedicated he is to giving a voice to the marginalized in all of his brilliant work," Lewinsky wrote. "I’m privileged to work with him and the other talented people on the team, and I’m privileged to have this opportunity."

She continued, "People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades. In fact, it wasn't until the past few years that I've been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later." The opportunity to produce the series, she explained, "allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation."

The third season of the FX true-crime anthology series, which aired in 2021, depicted the 1998 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton and surrounding events involving Linda Tripp, Lewinsky and Paula Jones.

At the center of the scandal is the 22-year-old White House intern, who engaged in a sexual relationship with the president between 1995 and 1997 and whose world was turned upside down once it became public.

"She was really giving with me, in that she would answer anything I had questions about but it was easier and more useful for me to be around her spirit and text her and we would send videos to each other. We have more of a friendship than it was ever me calling her to ever consult her on a specific scene or anything like that," Feldstein previously told ET.

"I made it very clear to her when we started filming that I saw myself as her bodyguard," the Booksmart star said. "I was like, 'I'm putting my body in for you. I'm going to protect you. I have your back. I know your heart. And that's my job.' With that we sort of had a complete trust in one another and it became more of a friendship than it was, 'Monica, what were you feeling in this moment?' I asked her about nail polish. I asked her about little detailed things that are fun to fill in and make things feel very specific and fully painted. As far as emotional beats, I think she knew I really had her back."

