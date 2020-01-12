Monsta X's Joohoney Taking a Break From the Group Due to Anxiety

Joohoney is putting his heath first.

The Monsta X member will be taking a break from the group due to anxiety, Starship Entertainment announced in a statement on Twitter on Saturday.

"Joohoney recently visited multiple professional medical institutions for accurate diagnosis, regarding anxiety symptoms. The results of the examination showed that due to anxiety symptoms, sufficient rest and stability are essential for him to make a full recovery," the statement read.

“We ask for the understanding of the fans, as we have decided to suspend temporarily further activities to improve the artist’s health condition," the statement continued. "We promise to do our best to give him all the support for his recovery."

Starship Entertainment added that Joohoney's return to the group depends on "his recovery and professional opinion." "We sincerely apologize for the concern we have caused to Joohoney's fans who always show him, love. We will continue to do our best to maintain the health of MONSTA X members," the statement concluded.

The news comes soon after Monsta X's collaboration with Sebastian Yatra on their new song, "Magnetic."

"Sebstian is very genuine, which allowed us to click right away," Monsta X said in an exclusive statement to ET last month. "He's super energetic too, which inspires us a lot. Working with him was a great experience and we hope to collab again soon!"

