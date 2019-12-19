Sebastian Yatra and Monsta X Collaborate on New Song 'Magnetic'

Sebastian Yatra's collaboration with Monsta X is finally here!

The "Runaway" singer's song with the K-pop supergroup, "Magnetic," dropped on Thursday, alongside a high-energy music video.

The track -- recorded in both English and Spanish -- is the sixth English-language release from Monsta X. It blends Yatra's dreamy vocals with that of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M.

"Your touch is magnetic / Cuz I can't forget it / There's a power pullin me back to you / And baby I'll let it / Cuz you're so magnetic I get it / When I'm waking up with you, oh," they sing in the track.

"Sebstian is very genuine, which allowed us to click right away," Monsta X said in an exclusive statement to ET on Thursday. "He's super energetic too, which inspires us a lot. Working with him was a great experience and we hope to collab again soon!"

Watch the just-released video below.

ET caught up with Yatra at the Latin GRAMMYs last month, where he was nominated for three awards. Watch below.

