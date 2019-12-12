Nacho, Yandel, Joey Montana and Sebastián Yatra are saying no more to heartache.

The artists team up for a new collaboration titled "Ya No Más," released on Thursday along with its accompanying music video. Singing about a man who was unfaithful and dishonest to his love, who has left him after she's had enough, the cinematic visual begins with Nacho in a dapper royal blue suit on top of a mountain. It then transitions to Yandel sharply dressed in emerald and Yatra in a red suit on a rocky creek. He is then followed by Montana in a stylish orange look.

The four artists then gather together to sing seaside, all donning white ensembles, as they belt the lyrics.

"Being able to work with all these champs is a blessing," Nacho exclusively tells ET. "Having Sebastián Yatra, Joey Montana and reconnecting with Yandel on another makes this song a special one. The best of Venezuela, Colombia, Panama and Puerto Rico on one beat. Let's go!"

"Ya No Más" is written by Nacho, Montana, Yandel, Yatra, Andres Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, and produced by Deezy.

ET caught up with Nacho at the 2019 Latin AMAs in October, where he teased his exciting new music and collabs with a slew of artists. Ahead of dropping his first solo album, Uno, the Venezuelan singer said he was already preparing for his sophomore LP.

"For my second album I want to do collaborations with legends, Juan Luis Guerra, Rubén Blades," he shared. "I have it planned. I have to work hard to make it possible."

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

