Montel Williams Hospitalized After He 'Overdid It' While Exercising

Montel Williams had a health scare this week.

The 61-year-old former talk show host's rep, Jonathan Franks, tweeted out a statement on Thursday, revealing that Williams had been admitted to a hospital after an apparent strenuous workout.

"Anyone who knows Montel knows that he is an exercise enthusiast. Yesterday, he overdid it, and has been admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution," Franks wrote. "He is doing well and anticipates being discharged soon."

The statement concluded: "The Williams family will be forever grateful for the quick response from [New York City Fire Department] and the excellent care he has received."

Montel was taken by ambulance to the hospital yesterday, we expect him to be discharged in the coming days. Very grateful to @FDNY - @jonfrankspic.twitter.com/1jVHZecseb — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) May 31, 2018

A father of four, Williams was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which affects the central nervous system, in 1999. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of the disease include vision loss, pain, fatigue and impaired coordination.

Williams is a longtime advocate of medical marijuana, which is said to help with the symptoms of MS. The media personality started Lenitiv, a line of high quality cannabis and hemp-derived CBD products. He has also worked to pass medical cannabis legislation in states such as New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

In 2016, the TV personality made headlines when he was detained by German Customs for possession of medical marijuana, despite having a prescription for the drug.

