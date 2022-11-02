Morgan Stewart has no qualms about spending her husband's money! Stewart appeared on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she dished on life with her husband, Jordan McGraw, her time on E! News and more.

"I've been able to get into the trends lately because my husband has more accessible income, so I've been able to f**k up more," Stewart said when asked about playing with fashion.

As for how she pays for her stylish wear, Stewart shared that she has her own credit card under McGraw's account.

"I gave two children to this person," the former Daily Pop co-host cited as her justification for spending her husband's money. "Two, in one year and one day apart. It was a lot -- but it was amazing, best thing I've ever done."

"I've earned it, she added.

While she's happy to do it, Stewart said spending her husband's money still feels a little strange when she has her own checks coming in.

"It is still a little bit strange for me, 'cause I'm somebody that has my own money. I'm still getting paid out at E!," Stewart explained. "So, part of me is like, 'Well I could just pay for this,' but I just feel like, no, let him."

Stewart and McGraw are parents of two children, a son named Grey, who they welcomed in February, and a daughter Row, 1, who was born the year prior.

Stewart and McGraw got married on Dec. 9, 2020. They announced their engagement that July, and McGraw's father, Dr. Phil, couldn't have been more excited.