Morgan Stewart on Why She Doesn't Feel Bad Spending Her Husband Jordan McGraw's Money

By Mona Khalifeh‍
Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Morgan Stewart has no qualms about spending her husband's money! Stewart appeared on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she dished on life with her husband, Jordan McGraw, her time on E! News and more.

"I've been able to get into the trends lately because my husband has more accessible income, so I've been able to f**k up more," Stewart said when asked about playing with fashion.

As for how she pays for her stylish wear, Stewart shared that she has her own credit card under McGraw's account.

"I gave two children to this person," the former Daily Pop co-host cited as her justification for spending her husband's money. "Two, in one year and one day apart. It was a lot -- but it was amazing, best thing I've ever done."

"I've earned it, she added.

While she's happy to do it, Stewart said spending her husband's money still feels a little strange when she has her own checks coming in.

"It is still a little bit strange for me, 'cause I'm somebody that has my own money. I'm still getting paid out at E!," Stewart explained. "So, part of me is like, 'Well I could just pay for this,' but I just feel like, no, let him."

Stewart and McGraw are parents of two children, a son named Grey, who they welcomed in February, and a daughter Row, 1, who was born the year prior.

Stewart and McGraw got married on Dec. 9, 2020. They announced their engagement that July, and McGraw's father, Dr. Phil, couldn't have been more excited.

"Morgan, [my wife] Robin and I are so thrilled for you and Jordan," he commented on Morgan's Instagram post announcing the big news. "So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!!"

The couple started dating in January 2020 after previously dating a decade ago. Their rekindled romance came months after Stewart and her former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills co-star, Brendan Fitzpatrick, filed for divorce following three years of marriage.  

Speaking more on how she and McGraw found each other again, Stewart told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper that "the world works in such mysterious ways."

"2020 we started to be together," Stewart said of their rekindled relationship. "We're gonna be married only two years in December. It feels like we've been together for 25 years."

While they have very different personalities, Stewart said they balance each other out and share the same thoughts on almost everything.

"We also think the exact same way about 90 percent of things," she shared. "Anything we watch on TV, anything we see, we have the exact same immediate reaction at the same speed, which is very rare."

"That's why we came back around," Stewart added.

