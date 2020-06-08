Shopping

Motherhood Maternity Sale: Take an Extra 60% Off Clearance Styles

motherhood maternity sale
Courtesy of Motherhood Maternity

If you are pregnant or shopping for expectant moms, Motherhood Maternity has some unbeatable deals happening this month.

For a limited time, take an extra 60% off clearance styles in both regular and plus sizes -- and 30% off everything else on the site. These savings are good through June 30. You can also enjoy $5 shipping on all orders, and free shipping on orders $79 and up.

Motherhood Maternity offers a full line of pregnancy and postpartum clothing, whether you're looking for tees and jeans, swimwear or a cute dress.

Below, our favorite picks from the Motherhood Maternity sale.

Martha Stripe Ponte Maternity Dress
Isabella Oliver
Isabella Oliver Martha Stripe Ponte Maternity Dress
Motherhood Maternity
Martha Stripe Ponte Maternity Dress
Isabella Oliver
An easy outfit: This T-shirt dress (it has a little stretch) and a pair of slip-on shoes.
REGULARLY $219

Clip Down Nursing Cami
Motherhood Maternity
Clip Down Nursing Cami
Motherhood Maternity
Clip Down Nursing Cami
Motherhood Maternity

An essential for any new mom. Grab it in a few colors while it's on sale.

REGULARLY $24.98

One Piece Swimsuit
Gray Malin x Splendid
Gray Malin X Splendid Maternity One Piece Swimsuit
Motherhood Maternity
One Piece Swimsuit
Gray Malin x Splendid

For the pool, for the beach, for walking around the house when it's too hot to wear clothes...

REGULARLY $158

Sleeve Detail Maternity Top
Q&A
Q&A Sleeve Detail Maternity Top
Motherhood Maternity
Sleeve Detail Maternity Top
Q&A

A go-to top for days when you want to add a little detail to your outfit but don't have the energy to accessorize.

REGULARLY $68

Under Belly Jogger Maternity Pant
Splendid
Splendid Under Belly Jogger Maternity Pant
Motherhood Maternity
Under Belly Jogger Maternity Pant
Splendid

Pair it with your favorite oversize T-shirt and a luxurious pair of slippers.

REGULARLY $118

Plus Size Side Tie Multi Stripe Maternity Dress
Motherhood Maternity
Plus Size Side Tie Multi Stripe Maternity Dress
Motherhood Maternity
Plus Size Side Tie Multi Stripe Maternity Dress
Motherhood Maternity

Flowy, fun and a little bit retro -- a winning combination.

REGULARLY $49.98

