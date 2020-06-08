Motherhood Maternity Sale: Take an Extra 60% Off Clearance Styles

If you are pregnant or shopping for expectant moms, Motherhood Maternity has some unbeatable deals happening this month.

For a limited time, take an extra 60% off clearance styles in both regular and plus sizes -- and 30% off everything else on the site. These savings are good through June 30. You can also enjoy $5 shipping on all orders, and free shipping on orders $79 and up.

Motherhood Maternity offers a full line of pregnancy and postpartum clothing, whether you're looking for tees and jeans, swimwear or a cute dress.

Below, our favorite picks from the Motherhood Maternity sale.

Martha Stripe Ponte Maternity Dress Isabella Oliver Motherhood Maternity Martha Stripe Ponte Maternity Dress Isabella Oliver An easy outfit: This T-shirt dress (it has a little stretch) and a pair of slip-on shoes. REGULARLY $219 $139.98 at Motherhood Maternity

Clip Down Nursing Cami Motherhood Maternity Motherhood Maternity Clip Down Nursing Cami Motherhood Maternity An essential for any new mom. Grab it in a few colors while it's on sale. REGULARLY $24.98 $15 at Motherhood Maternity

One Piece Swimsuit Gray Malin x Splendid Motherhood Maternity One Piece Swimsuit Gray Malin x Splendid For the pool, for the beach, for walking around the house when it's too hot to wear clothes... REGULARLY $158 $55.99 at Motherhood Maternity

Sleeve Detail Maternity Top Q&A Motherhood Maternity Sleeve Detail Maternity Top Q&A A go-to top for days when you want to add a little detail to your outfit but don't have the energy to accessorize. REGULARLY $68 $17.99 at Motherhood Maternity

Under Belly Jogger Maternity Pant Splendid Motherhood Maternity Under Belly Jogger Maternity Pant Splendid Pair it with your favorite oversize T-shirt and a luxurious pair of slippers. REGULARLY $118 $62.98 at Motherhood Maternity

Plus Size Side Tie Multi Stripe Maternity Dress Motherhood Maternity Motherhood Maternity Plus Size Side Tie Multi Stripe Maternity Dress Motherhood Maternity Flowy, fun and a little bit retro -- a winning combination. REGULARLY $49.98 $15.99 at Motherhood Maternity

