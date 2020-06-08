Motherhood Maternity Sale: Take an Extra 60% Off Clearance Styles
If you are pregnant or shopping for expectant moms, Motherhood Maternity has some unbeatable deals happening this month.
For a limited time, take an extra 60% off clearance styles in both regular and plus sizes -- and 30% off everything else on the site. These savings are good through June 30. You can also enjoy $5 shipping on all orders, and free shipping on orders $79 and up.
Motherhood Maternity offers a full line of pregnancy and postpartum clothing, whether you're looking for tees and jeans, swimwear or a cute dress.
Below, our favorite picks from the Motherhood Maternity sale.
An essential for any new mom. Grab it in a few colors while it's on sale.
For the pool, for the beach, for walking around the house when it's too hot to wear clothes...
A go-to top for days when you want to add a little detail to your outfit but don't have the energy to accessorize.
Pair it with your favorite oversize T-shirt and a luxurious pair of slippers.
Flowy, fun and a little bit retro -- a winning combination.
