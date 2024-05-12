Go mamas, it's your day! On Sunday, celebrities took to social media to celebrate the women in their lives in honor of Mother's Day.

John Legend took to Instagram to celebrate his wife, Chrissy Teigen, who is the mother of their four children, Luna, 8, Miles, 5, Esti, 1, and Wren, 11-months. The pair are also the parents of son, Baby Jack, whom Teigen had when she suffered a 20-week pregnancy loss.

"Happy Mother’s Day to our queen, the heart and soul of our home. We love you mommy!," he wrote alongside pictures of Teigen with him and their kids.

Nick Jonas celebrated his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with a post honoring her and featuring their 2-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever," the "Lovebug" singer wrote. "You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way. And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much."

John Travolta honored his late wife, Kelly Preston, whom he shares children Ella Bleu, 24, Benjamin, 13, and their late son Jett.

"Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We love you we miss you," the Pulp Fiction star wrote next to a series of picture of Preston -- who died in 2020 -- with their kids.

Russell Wilson honored his wife, Ciara, whom he shares Sienna, 7, Win, 3, and Amora, five months. Ciara is also the mother of Future, 9, whom she shares from a previous relationship.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my love @Ciara! You are the best Mom, Leader, and Boss Women for our beautiful kids to look up to! We are so grateful for you! BLESSED," he wrote. "Heaven sent. ❤️ We love you to Heaven and Back!"

Justin Timberlake penned a sweet tribute to his wife, Jessica Biel. In a video, set to his song "Mirrors," the GRAMMY-winning singer shared a series of clips of Biel in mom mode with their two songs, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

"You do it ALL. We love you so much," he wrote. "Happy Mother’s Day ❤️."

Chris Hemsworth celebrated his wife, Elsa Pataky -- whom he shares daughter, India, 11, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, 10, and his mother.

Happy Mother’s Day to my two favourites! ❤️❤️," he wrote.

