Motley Crue Brings the Mayhem in the First Trailer for 'The Dirt'

Some of history’s most infamous rockers are finally getting a biopic.



On Tuesday, Netflix released the first trailer for The Dirt, an upcoming film exploring the rise of Motley Crue and their notorious shenanigans.



The trailer teases Nikki Sixx (Douglas Booth), Mick Mars (Game of Throne’s Iwan Rheon), Vince Neil (Daniel Webber) and Tommy Lee (Machine Gun Kelly) in the first days as the band, sporting women’s clothing and trying to get noticed while playing gigs on the Sunset Strip.



“If we wanna knock people on their asses then we gotta give them a show,” Sixx tells his bandmates. “I’m talking, like, a stage show in the clubs. The fans, they’re dying for some anarchy, let’s give it to them.”

Soon, viewers are treated to the group’s sweeping success and hard-partying antics that followed -- including hitting strip clubs, starting hotel fires and running from the law.



“I have managed The Scorpions, Bon Jovi, Skid Row, KISS,” Doc McGree (played by David Costabile) explains in the trailer. “But I have never been through what Motley Crue put me through.”



However, each member’s personal struggles are also laid bare, like Neil’s charges of vehicular manslaughter following the death of Finnish rocker Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley in 1984. As well as Mars' battle with a bone disease, Sixx’s struggle with addiction and Lee’s tabloid-friendly love life with Heather Locklear (Rebekah Graf).

The film also stars Kelly’s real-life pal Pete Davidson, who plays the record exec Tom Zutaut, who helped initially sign the group to Elekra Records.



The film is based on The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band by Neil Strauss and the band.



The Dirt will be available to stream on March 22 on Netflix.



Check out the full trailer above.



