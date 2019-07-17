The end of Mr. Robot is nearly here and, if the new teaser is an indication, it’s not looking good for Elliot.



The clip showcases Rami Malek’s character sitting at a kitchen table in a dimly lit room festooned with Christmas decorations. However, the atmosphere is anything but yuletide joy. A female across the table from the brilliant hacker is viciously attacking him for his past decisions -- and where they have led him.



"I wonder how many people you’ve had to hurt to get what you want, the woman asks. "Hm? How many has it been Elliot? How many people have had to suffer because of you?"



Finally, the woman whispers: "Was it worth it?" To which Elliot finally snaps to attention.



As the decorations suggest, the fourth and final season of the hit show will be set around Christmas 2015. According to USA Network, the final episodes "will be filled with hacking, splashed with blood and answer the series’ most pressing questions."

As fans remember, the previous season ended with Elliot managing to recover all the lost E Corp data and reversing the Five/Nine hack.



ET spoke with Malek at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, where he credited Mr. Robot with launching his career, leading to his Oscar-winning role in Bohemian Rhapsody.



"This seemed to propel me into a different space. I wouldn't have gotten the role of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody if it wasn't for this show," he said. "[I] probably wouldn't have had the type of success I'm seeing in my career right now, so I'm so fortunate to this show, especially for giving me this platform, giving me one of the greatest characters that I could ever play, anyone could ever play."



"He's a very, very special guy, Elliot Alderson," Malek added of his character, before praising the show's creator, Sam Esmail. "I owe so much of this to Sam Esmail, another incredible human being."



Malek also reflected on working on the final season, admitting it’s difficult to see the program come to an end.



"It has been a very emotional season thus far," Malek admitted. "It's always emotional because of the ride that Elliot's on and who he is as a human being, but it's exceptionally difficult this season knowing it's coming to an end. I think we're trying to savor every moment and enjoy it as well. Enjoy it but it is difficult sometimes, it’s really bittersweet."



Esmail, who was also on hand, expressed his sadness at the show’s finality while assuring fans that the ending he always wanted is included.



"I'm emotional, but at the same time, I'm ready to say goodbye because we're reaching that endpoint and we're not adding, not treading water or adding any filler," Esmail explained. "...The original ending that I always envisioned is what's in there. It's intact. And I feel like we've earned it because of what journey these characters have done and also because of the way the actors have sort of developed and changed my mind a little bit on how these characters should react. So I think, hopefully, fans will be satisfied."



The final season of Mr. Robot will premiere in the fall on USA Network.

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rami Malek Hopes to 'Shock' Fans as New James Bond Villain (Exclusive)

Rami Malek Confirmed to Star in Bond 25: See the Full Cast List

Inside Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's Swoon-Worthy Romance

Related Gallery